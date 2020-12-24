Mahesh Babu Launches Motion Poster Of 'Thank You Brother!'

South star Mahesh Babu on Thursday unveiled the first look of the upcoming Telugu film Thank You Brother!, set in a post lockdown scenario. Starring Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin, the thriller is written and directed by Ramesh Raparthi.

Babu, who released the poster on Twitter, said he is looking forward to watching the film. According to a press release, Bharadwaj stars as Priya, a pregnant woman, stuck in an elevator with millionaire playboy Abhi (Ashwin) in an unusual post lockdown scenario.

Bharadwaj said Thank You Brother! is one of the most interesting and challenging projects she has been a part of. "While we all have to wait just a little bit more to know what happens next and whether Viraj Ashwin and I get out of this trouble, how we got into this trouble and much more; but what I can confidently say is that 'Thank You Brother! is going to be one roller coaster of emotions'," the actor, known for Kshanam and Rangasthalam, said in a statement.

"The movie is extremely close to my heart and just like everyone else, I am also eagerly looking forward to the film's release," she added. Ashwin's film credits include Manasanamaha and Valliddari Madhya. Thank You Brother! also features Mounika Reddy, Anish Kuruvilla, Archana Ananth, Viva Harsha, Annapurnamma and Adarsh Balakrishna in key roles.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is known for his work in Telugu cinema and has been a part of a slew of movies in his career. Some of his significant movies include Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Bobby, Takkari Donga, Murari, Raja Kumarudu, Arjun, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Businessman and many more.

Last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming outing, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, the movie is touted to be a political thriller and will supposedly revolve around the theme of corruption, which takes place in government offices. Mahesh Babu will play the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker in the movie. Reportedly, the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for two months of the shooting schedule in the US and the makers are trying to get all necessary permissions.

