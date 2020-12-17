Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar's Son Turns Older Today, Namrata Shares A Heartfelt Post

Vaastav: The Reality actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram on Thursday, December 17, 2020, to share a heartfelt post as her and Mahesh babu’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni has turned a year older today. The actor shared a video that consisted of pictures from their family album. The actor also penned a sweet birthday wish for their dear son recalling the fond memories they have created over the years. Fans could not stop gushing over how adorable the post is.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata Shirodkar shared a sweet video as her and Mahesh Babu’s son has turned a year older. In the video, the actor shared some adorable throwback pictures from their family album. In the pictures, Mahesh and Namrata can be seen posing with baby Gaumtam. Soothing music can also be heard in the background. Namrata also wrote “Memories” on the post and added some stars around the video.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a heartfelt note revealing details about the pictures. She wrote, “14years ago...This little pumpkin GG was born ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ A rollercoaster of emotions...when two became three!! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #ThrowbackThursday #MemoryTherapy”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went on to receive likes and comments from fans and netizens. Some of the users went on to comment on how adorable the pictures are. While some went on to wish Gautham on his special day. One of the users wrote, “Memories that cherish forever”. While the other one wrote, “this post just made my day”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Namrata and Mahesh keep posting some of their kid's lovely pictures on their respective social media handles. Recently, Mahesh Babu shared a post with his two kids and it went on to make rounds on the internet. In the post, the actor can be seen sitting with his kids and is seen having a fun time with them. The post is truly unmissable, take a look.

