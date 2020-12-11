Mahesh Babu & Wife Namrata Enjoy Dinner With Friends In Mumbai, Latter Says 'foodie Life'

On Thursday night, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and posted a picture in which Mahesh and she were seen enjoying themselves with friends at St Regis Mumbai. The duo pulled off casual outfits and happily posed for the camera. Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote, "About last night !! #foodielife @shaziaqg was so so nice to see u after ages !! Nothing’s changed#happy #goodtimes." The couple enjoyed dinner with Avinash Gowariker and his wife, Shazia Gowariker.

As soon as Namrata Shirodkar's post was up on the internet, Avinash wrote, "And I thought you were happy to see me," to which the former replying by saying, "Avi my dearest I was happy to see you but happier to see your wife. thank you for one of my best evenings in Mumbai." Soon Shazia also dropped a comment and expressed she felt so good after meeting Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Mahesh and Namrata's dinner in Mumbai

Earlier this week, Namrata dropped an adorable video of her husband in which he was seen smiling away to glory. The boomerang garnered the attention of many. Deanne Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar dropped hearts, whereas fans flooded the post with love. "Smiles for today @urstrulymahesh," she wrote.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is known for his work in Telugu cinema and has been a part of a slew of movies in his career. Some of his significant movies include Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Bobby, Takkari Donga, Murari, Raja Kumarudu, Arjun, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Businessman and many more.

Last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming outing, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, the movie is touted to be a political thriller and will supposedly revolve around the theme of corruption, which takes place in government offices. Mahesh Babu will play the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker in the movie. Reportedly, the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for two months of the shooting schedule in the US and the makers are trying to get all necessary permissions.

