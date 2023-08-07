Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Enjoy Fireworks Ahead Of Actor's Birthday

Mahesh Babu is currently vacationing in Scotland with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids Sitara and Gautam. The popular Telugu actor, who was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022), took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse from their trip.

3 things you need to know

Mahesh Babu is in Scotland to celebrate his birthday that falls on August 9.

The actor will be turning 48 this year.

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the film Guntur Kaaram.

Mahesh Babu begins countdown for his 48th birthday

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to share a picture of him and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. The couple was seen enjoying fireworks at night. Along with sharing the picture, the 8-times Nandi awardee wrote "Gleneagles" in the caption.

In the post, Mahesh Babu also gave credit to his children, Gautam and Sitara, for capturing the moment. Soon after the actor made the post, his fans took to his comments section to shower advance birthday wishes for him. Earlier, Namrata also dropped a series of pictures from their visit to Edinburgh Castle and wrote, "A journey through time.

(Mahesh Babu poses with his wife Namrata while vacationing in Scotland. | Image: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

(Mahesh Babu poses with his family during his family trip to Scotland | Image: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

(Namrata Shirodkar clicks a selfie with her kids and husband Mahesh Babu during an outing in Scotland | Image: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

What's next for Mahesh Babu?

As mentioned, Mahesh Babu is currently working on Guntur Kaaram. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the Telugu action comedy-drama is slated to release on January 13, 2024. Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Sreeleela and Jagapathi Babu co-star in the movie.

That apart, the superstar and filmmaker SS Rajamouli are also teaming up for a film, tentatively titled SSMB29, generating quite a buzz. Recently it was reported that an important update about the movie, most probably a poster, will be unveiled on Mahesh Babu's birthday. Reports have also suggested that the actor will be featured in a never-before-seen avatar for SSMB29. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli has reportedly taken inspiration from Lord Hanuman to build the character of the Maharshi actor in the movie.