SSMB29: Mahesh Babu To Learn MMA, Train With International Crew For SS Rajamouli's Film?

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his next big project with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The duo will be working on SSMB29 and the Maharshi actor will reportedly be playing a character inspired by Lord Hanuman. For the role, Mahesh Babu will reportedly undergo extensive training for months, which will include learning Mixed Martial Arts.

What's cooking?

As per reports, Mahesh Babu has set out the dates properly for SSMB29. Reportedly, he has allocated three months to prepare for the film and will jet off to Bangkok to undergo MMA training. Not just that, he will also be hiking, learning scaling techniques and trekking which will all be useful in getting the role right.

(Mahesh Babu sweats it out for his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli | Image: Instagram)

As SS Rajamouli's movie will be a jungle based, action-adventure film, it will require Mahesh Babu to do various stunts. The RRR filmmaker wants to ensure that the actor gets the right training so that he aces his character and adds an "Indiana Jones-like" feel to the movie. Rajamouli had earlier shared that SSMB29 will have Indiana Jones like elements to it. More recently, his father, writer Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that the scale of SSMB29 will be bigger than RRR.

Who's saying what?

As per the buzz on social media, a stunt team from Bangkok, along with a stunt choreographer from Hollywood, have been invited to work on the film. They will chalk out a special training regime for the actor to get him shoot-ready. SSMB29 will be shot in the jungles of Africa and some parts of Europe, as per reports.

Meanwhile...

Mahesh Babu once opened up about his role in the film in a media interaction and said, "Doing one film with Rajamouli Garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country."