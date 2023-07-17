Mahesh Babu Starrer Guntur Kaaram Shoot On Track Amid Rumours Of Pooja Hegde's Exit

Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram has been in the news for the wrong reasons. From Pooja Hegde exiting the film to S Thaman being replaced, all sorts of rumours have surrounded the upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer. However, despite the stir, the shoot for the film remains unhindered.

3 things you need to know

Guntur Kaaram is headlined by Mahesh Babu and is eyeing Sankranthi 2024 release.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sree Leela and Kushitha Kallapu.

It is Mahesh Babu's third film with Trivikram Srinivas.

Guntur Kaaram shoot progressing at a swift pace

Despite being in a pickle multiple times, the Guntur Kaaram makers seem to be on a steady path with the film's schedule. A new photo from the sets shows Mahesh Babu post the film’s first schedule wrap. The actor was reportedly shooting an action-heavy sequence in Hyderabad.

Meenakshi Chaudhary, who plays a pivotal role in the movie recently spoke about the Mahesh Babu starrer at the pre-release event of Hatya. Without divulging details about the movie, the HIT 2 actress mentioned that she is grateful to be working with Mahesh Babu. She also reiterated that the first shot was with the actor and that she is excited for the film’s release next year.

"Truly Grateful to work in #GunturKaaram.



I have always been a very BIG fan of superstar #MaheshBabu.



We have just wrapped up first schedule.



My first day first shot was with Mahesh Babu



So, I was beyond grateful.



Mahesh Babu - Trivikram combo is a HIT pair.



I was so… pic.twitter.com/iGUFElVJOv — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 16, 2023

Guntur Kaaram cast and crew overhaul

The first teaser of the film was released on May 31. However, months later, reports suggested that Pooja Hegde has walked out of the movie. Several actors were said to be replacing her, with reports even suggesting that Sree Leela has been promoted to the leading lady's role in the film.

Not just the actor, news of the music composer of the film S Thaman being replaced also surfaced. Speculations rose that due to differences between Mahesh Babu and S Thaman, the latter walked out of the film. It was also reported that the actor had given an "ultimatum" to Thaman to deliver on time. However, the composer rubbished the news and called it rumours.