SSMB 28: Will Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas Together Be Able To Deliver Yet Another Hit?

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas will be reuniting for the third time, after a decade, for SSMB 28. The teaser and title of the film, which is believed to be an-out-and out action entertainer, will be out on May 31. All eyes are on the actor-director's latest collaboration, after delivering two back-to-back box office hits with Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Trivikram has been pivotal to Mahesh Babu's acting graph in more ways than one. At this critical point in Mahesh Babu's career, with SSMB 29 pegged to be a pan-India release with director SS Rajamouli on board, he will be relying on the latter who has already laid the foundation for his stardom in India and abroad.

The actor-director's upcoming movie has generated immense buzz and is set for a Sankranthi release next year. Since the past 13 years, a lot has changed in the audience's taste in terms of what they will be expecting from the duo of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. But one thing is certain, if SSMB 28 can deliver the magic previously created by this vintage combo, they are set for another box office hit, making it a third in a row.

Mahesh Babu in Athadu: Actor's popularity rises in the US

In Athadu, Mahesh Babu played a brooding character. The intensity in his eyes spoke with silence and the character shone even with minimal dialogue. Trivikram tapped into the serious side of the Telugu star, delivering a cult character of sorts to his fans. Mahesh Babu, known for his flamboyant style, embraced a newer side to him, all thanks to Trivikram's writing. With Athadu, the actor's popularity rose in the US. He was commanding audience's attention not only in the Telugu states, but also abroad. To call it a watershed moment in Mahesh Babu's career will not be far-fetched. Trivikram's vision for the character came out well through his tactical execution and the film's fast paced and stylistic editing.

Mahesh Babu in Khaleja: A comic delight

In Khaleja, Trivikram presented Mahesh Babu as his charming self, a side that fans would come to love. The movie had typical tongue-in-cheek humour, reminiscent of the director's style with Mahesh Babu slipping into the role with ease. It established Mahesh Babu as an actor who could do both action and entertain his fans with his lighter side. Khaleja did not perform well in the Telugu states, but was a huge hit overseas and with time, has become one of most popular films of Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram reunite

While their reunion was in the offing, things took time to materialise. The poster of SSMB 28 presents Mahesh Babu in a fierce avatar. There is also a hint of Trivikram's vision in the new poster and it will instantly transport fans back a decade, with hopes that the on screen magic of the pair is recreated again.