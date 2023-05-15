Pooja Hegde's Mother Lata Talks About The Qualities She Is Looking For In Her Son-in-law

Pooja Hegde's mother Lata Hegde recently talked about the qualities she will be looking for in her son-in-law. On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Mohenjo Daro actress and her mother shared some interesting tales while taking a walk down memory lane. The actress got candid and also talked about the bond she shares with her mother.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Lata Hegde was asked about her daughter's future partner or husband. Responding to the question, she said that Pooja should look for an understanding husband. She continued by saying that the most important thing behind a successful marriage is nothing but a good partnership, intelligent conversations, and respect.

Pooja Hegde's mother also said that without respect a relationship cannot survive for long. "I think she has to marry a person whom she can look up to, who inspires her and who also encourages her and vice versa," she added. She further said that Pooja is a sensitive person and needs someone who could take care of her and make her feel really special. The Housefull 4 actress agreed with her mother.

Pooja Hegde's wish for Mother's Day

Pooja Hegde shared a series of throwback photos with her mom on the occasion of Mother's Day. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Mom. Magician. Superhuman. Happy Mother’s Day, mom. Thank you for inspiring me." Soon after she made the post, her mother Lata Hegde took to the comments to post her reaction. She penned, "Thanks my Princess. It’s been my good fortune to have u as my daughter. Thanking god everyday for his gift to me." Meanwhile, her fans also poured in well wishes for the mother-daughter duo. Check the post below:

Pooja Hegde will next be seen in the film Jana Gana Mana opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. She will also be seen sharing the screen with Mahesh Babu in the yet-to-be-titled film SSMB28.