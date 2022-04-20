Mahesh Babu Pens Loving Birthday Post For His Mother Indira Devi; Calls Her 'a Blessing'

Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought-after actors in the South Film industry. He has forged an impressive resume in his career spanning over four decades and has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his craft. With the actor doing good on the professional front, on personal grounds, he shares a very special bond with his mother Indira Devi. As Mahesh Babu's mother Indira is celebrating her birthday today, the actor took to his social media handle and dedicated a heartfelt post to her.

Mahesh Babu dedicates a heartfelt post to his mother

As actor Mahesh Babu's mother turns a year older on Wednesday, he took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of her mother. In the picture, Mahesh Babu's mother can be seen sitting in a wheelchair with her dog. To mark the special day, the Spyder actor also penned a heartwarming note. He wrote, "Happy birthday Amma ♥️ Thank you for being the blessing you are. One day is never truly enough! Love you always 🤗🤗🤗". Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote "Happy birthday to the Incredible mother who gave us a superstar ❤️" another wrote " ❤️ U Amma for gifting Mahesh babu to us" whereas, the rest of the users flooded the comments section with birthday wishes. Earlier, Mahesh Babu shared a post of his daughter Sitara.

Mahesh Babu's daughter performs the Kuchipudi dance on Ram Navami

On Sunday, April 10, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a minute and a half long video of his daughter's performance. Sharing the video he wrote "Sitara's first Kuchipudi dance recital...Couldn't be happier to present it on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami. This Shloka speaks of the greatness of Lord Rama! In awe of you my Situ Papa and your dedication to your craft! You make me more and more proud! Immense respect and love to you my little one @sitaraghattamaneni."

He also thanked Sitara’s teachers for teaching her the dance form. Further wishing his fans on the occasion, Mahesh wrote, "Wishing all of you a very happy Sri Rama Navami. May your day be as bright and filled with love and light." Here take a look at the post-

