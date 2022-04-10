Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Performs Kuchipudi On The Occasion Of Ram Navami; Watch

Mahesh Babu's little one Sitara Ghattamaneni has been grabbing attention after her appearance in Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s upbeat track Penny. Known for her impeccable dance skills, Sitara recently performed her first Kuchipudi dance recital on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Clad in beautiful traditional attire, donning a maang teeka among other accessories, Sitara looked graceful as she performed to a shloka talking about the greatness of Lord Rama. Sharing the video of his daughter, Mahesh Babu said he was in 'awe of her'. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata also shared Sitara's video and stated she was "speechless, teary-eyed, proud and happy".

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, April 10, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star dropped the minute and a half long video and wrote, "Sitara's first Kuchipudi dance recital...Couldn't be happier to present it on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami. This Shloka speaks of the greatness of Lord Rama! In awe of you my Situ Papa and your dedication to your craft! You make me more and more proud! Immense respect and love to you my little one @sitaraghattamaneni."

He also thanked Sitara’s teachers for teaching her the dance form. Further wishing his fans on the occasion, Mahesh wrote, "Wishing all of you a very happy Sri Rama Navami. May your day be as bright and filled with love and light."

Claiming what a 'proud mother' she is, Namrata Shirodkar also penned a long note thanking Sitara's teachers. She lastly wrote, "What a beautiful way to start this auspicious day! Wishing you all a very happy Sri Ram Navami."

Meanwhile, Sitara made her on-screen debut alongside Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata's track Penny. Sitara completely stole the show with her impeccable moves, with Mahesh Babu calling the little one a 'rockstar'.

The South superstar will be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh in Parasuram Petla's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Bankrolled by GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus, it will hit theatres on 12 May 2022. Mahesh Babu will also be seen in an 'action adventure' project helmed by SS Rajamouli.

