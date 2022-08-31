Superstar Mahesh Babu never ceases to shower love on his family on special occasions and marked his son Gautam Ghattamaneni's 16th birthday in the most special way. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star took to his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note for his 'young man' Gautam, sending across love and blessings. The actor expressed how proud he was of Gautam, further mentioning that he'll be there for his little one through thick and thin. Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar also expressed her love for Gautam via a special Instagram post.

Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt note for son Gautam Ghattamaneni on 16th birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 31, Mahesh shared an unseen picture of Gautam beaming with joy and wrote, "Happy 16 my young man!! You make me proud each day and I can't wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase!"

He continued, "Remember.. I'm always there when you need me! Love you my son.. more than you can imagine." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar dropped an adorable selfie with Gautam, where her daughter Sitara could also be seen photobombing. Namrata penned a thoughtful note for the birthday boy, encouraging him to give his best in life.

She continued, "Life isn't just about waiting for the storm to pass, it's all about learning how to dance in the rain! Find something to be grateful for each day.. Live, laugh, love.. chase your dreams.. remember to be awesome.. I'm always with you. Happy birthday my Jibil Love you more than you know @gautamghattamaneni."

More on Mahesh Babu's work front

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen headlining director Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming project, tentatively called SSMB28. According to reports, it will release sometime in 2023. Mahesh will reportedly be essaying the role of a politician, while Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead. He will also be collaborating with RRR filmmaker SS Rjamouli for another grand project.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GAUTAMGHATTAMANENI)