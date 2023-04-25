Pooja Hegde Takes A Quick Trip To Mangalore; Relishes Local Delicacies

Pooja Hegde recently shared pictures from her trip to Mangalore. While there, the actress was seen dressed simply, posing in the sun. She also shared snippets from her hunt for pejakai, or wild jackfruit.

Pooja has fun in the sun

Pooja's post about her trip to Mangalore began with pictures of her holding up a pejakai plant by its stem. The actress kept it simple in a blue suit with white floral embroidery and a gajra in her hair. The summery look was well-complimented by the sunlight peaking through the canopies. In the pictures, Pooja can also be seen holding up a ripe jackfruit with its skin on in one picture as she holds a pejakai in the other hand.

Pooja with the pets

Pooja also shared a video of herself seated by the entrance of her residence, as a dog greets her. The dog can be seen placing its head on Pooja's lap and tapping her feet as he wags his tail in happiness. An amused Pooja can be seen petting the dog lovingly and gently scratching its ears and head.

Pooja feasts on some crab

A snap shot shared in her post also featured a closeup of one of the food preparations she presumably enjoyed. The picture featured an orange spotted crab shell kept atop a pile of curried crab meat. The dish was served traditionally on a green banana leaf.

Pooja's quick trip

Pooja's post about her Mangalore trip ended with a picture of herself from her flight back. The actress can be seen smiling ear to ear, seated next to an aeroplane window. The actress appeared to have had a gala time on her whirlwind trip.

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She previously also starred in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh. Pooja is also gearing up for her next film, SSMB28, which is currently being filmed.