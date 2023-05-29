Mahesh Babu Starrer SSMB 28 New Poster Released Ahead Of Title And Teaser Reveal

Mahesh Babu is all set to appear in his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28. It will mark the third collaboration between South superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas. While the anticipation for SSMB28 is sky high, a new poster for the film has raised the curiosity even further.

The new poster details the latest look of the South superstar in the film. He could be seen wearing a red checkered shirt with a pair of jeans. Moreover, he completed his look together with a red headband, setting an action-oriented tone for SSMB 28. The poster was unveiled by the production house Haarika & Hassine Creations a couple of days before the teaser and title reveal. The caption read, “The Thunderous #SSMB28MassStrike arrives in just 2 Days." Check out Mahesh Babu’s look in the new SSMB 28 poster below.

SSMB 28 title and teaser release date fixed

Mahesh Babu and the team of SSMB 28 recently shared a huge update regarding the upcoming film. Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a post about the film's title and teaser reveal. Namrata wrote in the post, "A Smashing Mass Euphoria is all set to begin!! #SSMB28 Title will be revealed by all of you, Super fans at theatres near you on May 31 in a Never before way! Stay tuned for more exciting updates." See the post below.

More about Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer SSMB28 is going to release on 13 January 2024 on the occasion of Sankranthi. It is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, who has maintained a working relationship with the South superstar for the last 12 years. The film is also slated to feature Sreeleela. A teaser as well as the title for SSMB 28 will be released on May 31.