Mahesh Babu-Pooja Hegde Starrer SSMB28 Title, Teaser To Be Out On This Date

The makers of Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 shared a huge update regarding the title and teaser of the film. On Friday, Namrata Shirodkar, wife of the Telugu superstar, shared a post on her social media handle announcing the date of the title release. The movie is being closely eyed by the fans with 'SSMB28' hashtags trending on Twitter. Now, after much wait, the title will be unveiled on May 31 in the theatres.

Namrata shared a teaser poster of the yet untitled action film in which Mahesh Babu appeared in a rugged avatar, with a lit cigarette in hand. Also, in the post, she informed fans that more updates regarding the film would be released soon. Sharing the post Namrata wrote, "A Smashing Mass Euphoria is all set to begin!! #SSMB28 Title will be revealed by all of you, Super fans at theatres near you on May 31 in a Never before way! Stay tuned for more exciting updates."

Soon after Namrata shared the much-awaited SSMB 28 update, Mahesh Babu's fans flooded the comments section with excited reactions. A user wrote, "Eagerly waiting for Mahesh sir movie." Another wrote, "31stt!! Here we are waiting!!!!"



More about SSMB28

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the action film also stars Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela opposite Mahesh Babu. The film marks Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's collaboration after a span of 12 years. Earlier, they worked together in hit films like Athadu and Khaleja. SSMB 28 will be bankrolled under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. In March, Mahesh Babu announced the release date of the film, which is January 13, next year. He also shared the first poster of the film. SSMB28 was initially scheduled to release this year in April. However, the makers clarified that they will be releasing the film on the occasion of Sankranthi.



Upcoming films of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29 will be with RRR director SS Rajamouli. It is reportedly alonng the lines of the Indiana Jones franchise from director Steven Spielberg. Meanwhile, the actor has given many hits to the Telugu industry, such as Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and many more. His movies have been remade in other languages as well, including Hindi.