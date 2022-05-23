Mahesh Babu Talks About 'big Film' With SS Rajamouli: 'I Will Give All That I Have To It'

Touted as one of the biggest stars, Mahesh Babu is currently riding high on the success of his actioner Sarkaru Vaari Paata also starring Keerthy Suresh. After months of delays owing to the pandemic, the film finally opened in theatres on May 12, 2022. Over the weeks, the film did exceptionally well at the box office and reportedly neared the Rs 200 crore mark.

He had also taken to his social media to extend his gratitude to the fans who showered the film with love and support. Amidst the ongoing success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor recently revealed that he already has his eye set on the next prize.

Mahesh Babu talks about next venture with SS Rajamouli

In an interview with Peacock Magazine, the 46-year-old actor candidly about his next venture with SS Rajamouli, who boasts the rights of having three films in the prestigious club of highest-grossing films in India. Despite the roaring success of the Parasuram directorial actioner, the actor asserted his energy and focus on his next venture with the celebrated director.

Mahesh Babu stated, ''Right now, my focus is this big film that’s coming up with SS Rajamouli — that’s where all my attention and energies will be,'' He also admitted that working with SS Rajamouli is a 'dream come true' for him and added, ''We've been trying to collaborate for a long time and it’s finally happening,'' Raising the anticipation and expectation for the upcoming collaboration, the seasoned actor concluded, ''I will give all that I have to it and I’m very excited about it''.

In a segment with the magazine, the actor commended SS Rajamouli's Baahubali's global success by calling it 'sensational'. Mahesh Babu stated, ''It is extremely important for my work to have a global appeal. What the Baahubali series of films did was just sensational! When we assessed the reaction the film garnered, it was like a dream for all of us actors to witness and hope for working in such films,''

Meanwhile, the actor thanked his fans and the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata for the film's success by writing, ''Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always, A big thank you to the entire team of #SarkaruVaariPaata, my director @parasurampetla for giving me this amazing film, @keerthysureshofficial, producers @gmbents @mythriofficial @14reelsplus and @musicthaman for his incredible music! #SVP will always remain special,'' the post read.

Image: Twitter/@urstrulyMahesh/Facebook/@ssrajamouli