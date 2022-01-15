Mahesh Babu To Join SS Rajamouli & KV Vijayendra Prasad's Upcoming Film Soon: Reports

SS Rajamouli, known for helming magnum opus franchise Baahubali, was all set to release his upcoming actioner RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role in January this year. However, the release of the film was delayed last minute owing to the sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country. The team is now closely monitoring the on-ground scenario across the nation before announcing a new release date.

Meanwhile, with everything coming to a halt, a source close to the development has informed Pinkvilla that Rajamouli and his writer father KV Vijayendra Prasad have started working on the script of their next project for which they have reportedly roped in Mahesh Babu to essay the lead role.

SS Rajamouli and KV Vijayendra commences work on upcoming project

According to a recently released report by Pinkvilla, a source has revealed that the final edit of RRR with background score, VFX and colour correction has been 'locked' and 'censored'. Now, the ace director and the team only have to release the film. The source also added that with ample free time in hand, the director and his writer dad have 'slowly started' the process of locking the idea and screenplay draft for their next film with Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

The father-son duo is trying to develop a jungle-based adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones for Mahesh. The idea is currently the front runner for being their next film. The source also shared that there are several other ideas, however, it is this 'African Jungle film' that the pair wants to explore next. The source revealed that both- Rajamouli and Prasad feel Mahesh would be the 'best fit' to play a wanderer on the lines of the protagonist in Jumanji and Indiana Jones. Once the major part of the story writing is done, then only 'one shall have a clearer picture by the end of this year.'

If everything goes as per the plan, with little from the ongoing coronavirus, the film will go on floors sometime in the second half of next year. Meanwhile, Mahesh will complete three films that he has committed to, including Sarakaru Vaari Paata followed by a film with Trivikram. The actor is also in talks with Kortala Siva for a new collaboration after their 2018 outing Bharat Ane Nenu.

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh/Twitter/@ssrajamouli