Mahesh Babu Wishes 'good Luck' To Nephew Ashok Galla For 'Hero'; 'I'm So Proud Of You'

South superstar Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla is all set to mark his Tollywood debut with his upcoming film, Hero. As the release date of the film is inching closer, a lot of people from the film fraternity wished luck to the newcomer and joining the list was Mahesh Babu. Recently, actor Mahesh Babu took his Instagram handle and wished good luck to Ashok Galla and the entire team of Hero.

Sharing a video story, the Spyder actor congratulated the entire team, especially Ashok Galla, who has put a lot of hard work into the film. Appreciating the team Mahesh Babu captioned the story: "I am so proud of you @Ashok Galla, wishing you and the entire team of #hero all the best for the release tomorrow (sic)". Take a look at Babu's story below:

More about Ashok Galla-starrer Hero

The Hero trailer dropped several hints about what to expect from the film. It introduced Ashok Galla as a happy go lucky guy who works in a theatre. He has a girlfriend, portrayed by Nidhhi Agarwal. While many are against him, he always has the loving support of his mother. Some romantic scenes are later followed by a series of action sequences, which clearly indicates that the film is going to take the audience on different adventures filled with thrill and humour. Ashok Galla was also seen in a joker and cowboy costume. At the same time, the film also promises some good comic scenes in the presence of Vennela Kishore and Satya. As going by the 105-sec trailer the film seems a good launchpad for Ashok Galla.

The film is being directed by Sriram Adittya, while Padmavathi Galla is producing it under the banner Amara Raja Media and Entertainment. The makers have opted for a theatrical release of the film to welcome Ashok Galla to the entertainment industry. Apart from Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Brahmaji and Vennela Kishore. Naresh will play Ashok Galla's father in the film while Jagapathi Babu will essay Nidhhi Agarwal's dad. The film is slated to release on 15 January 2022.

(Image: @urstrulymahesh/@ashokgalla_/Instagram)