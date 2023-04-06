Mahesh Babu Shares A Glimpse Of His ‘life In Luxury’; Wife Namrata Shirodkar Reacts

Mahesh Babu recently shared a glimpse of his life in luxury by sharing a couple of dashing photos of himself on his Instagram handle. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor, on Thursday, shared a post with the caption, "Life in Luxury." In the pictures, Mahesh Babu can be seen posing against a luxurious car by the beachside in a casual outfit. Check out his photos below:

Soon after the actor shared the photos, his fans and followeres flooded his comment section with compliments. Mahesh Babu's wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar too reacted to his photos and dropped a couple of hearts in the post's comment section. Actress Divi Vadthya wrote, “The most handsome ❤️”. Other members of the industry also dropped heart emojis in the comment. Fans of the actor also showered him with praise. One of the fans even advised the Maharishi actor to try Hollywood, commenting “Hollywood Cutout❤️”.

Mahesh Babu shares SSMB28 Poster

On March 26, Mahesh Babu took to social media to share the poster of his upcoming, untitled film SSMB28. In the poster, the actor can be seen in a checkered shirt and denim jeans. It also revealed that the movie will release on January 13, 2024. Check out the poster here:

About Mahesh Babu film SSMB28

SSMB28 is helmed by the director Trivikram Srinivas. The movie marks the union of the director and actor after a gap of 12 years. Along with Mahesh Babu, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. SSMB28 is produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations banner.



Mahesh Babu's upcoming projects

After the currently untitled movie, SSMB28, actor Mahesh Babu will be seen in a SS Rajamouli directorial next. The movie referred to as SSMB29, will mark the first union of the actor-director. The movie is based on the Indiana Jones franchise by acclaimed director, Steven Spielberg. It is said to be an action-adventure.