Mahesh Babu Turns Down 'RX100' Fame Ajay Bhupathi's Next?

Mahesh Babu, last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Saarileru Neekevvaru seems to be on a movie-signing spree. The actor after giving his nod to Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram's next has signed the dotted lines for an espionage thriller with Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli. Besides the upcomer, Mahesh Babu is reportedly reading some more scripts from young filmmakers.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu To Romance Shraddha Kapoor In 'Geetha Govindam' Fame Parasuram's Next?

Recently, RX100 fame Ajay Bhupathi reportedly narrated a script to the popular Tollywood actor. However, reports have it that Mahesh Babu although liked the premise of the movie, turned down the film. He reportedly asked Ajay Bhupathi to keep the movie aside for a few years. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu wants to do the film but not at this stage of his acting career.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Goofs Around With Daughter Sitara As Duo Makes Funny Faces At Camera

Ajay Bhupathi rose to fame with Karthikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput starrer RX100. The movie released in 2018 won many hearts. Reportedly, Ajay Bhupathi is working on his next with Sharwanad and Siddharth. The multi-starrer has been in the pre-production for a long time. According to the reports, Ajay Bhupathi had a tough time casting actors for the multi-starrer; many reports reveal the RX100 director has sworn to not direct a multi-starrer soon.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Gets 2-minute Head Massage From Daughter Sitara, Namrata Shares The Post

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Approached By 'Arjun Reddy' Director Sandeep Reddy For Yet Another Project?

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is expected to start shooting for Parshuram's next soon after the lockdown finishes. The movie, touted to be a family drama, will reportedly have Shraddha Kapoor alongside Mahesh Babu. Reports suggest that the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and MB Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Besides the upcomer, Mahesh Babu also has a film with SS Rajamouli in his kitty.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.