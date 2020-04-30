Mahesh Babu Approached By 'Arjun Reddy' Director Sandeep Reddy For Yet Another Project?

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga rose to fame after he directed both Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh. The blockbuster films did exceptionally well at the box office and ensured that the director earned critical acclaim. It has been reported that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had approached Mahesh Babu for a film after Arjun Reddy, which he refused to do. According to reports, Mahesh Babu was not convinced with the script.

Mahesh Babu offered a film by Arjun Reddy director?

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun To Star As A Lead In 'Arjun Reddy' Director Sandeep Vanga's Next?

It has now been reported that Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be approaching Mahesh Babu with yet another script. According to reports, Mahesh Babu has even agreed to listen to the script of the film after the lockdown is lifted. If the actor likes the script, the actor-director duo might be seen collaborating for a new project soon.

Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru actor Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying a role in the upcoming movie of the ace director SS Rajamouli. SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film is backed by K L Narayana. Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be seen collaborating with the producers of Kabir Singh to direct yet another Hindi film.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli Set To Direct Mahesh Babu In His Next Project After RRR

Reports claim that the director has approached industry giants like Prabhas, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. It has been reported that none of the actors has given him a green light as of now. However, there has been no official confirmation from Sandeep Reddy Vanga about the news.

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda has asked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to complete 2 to 3 scripts in the lockdown. Fans of the director-actor duo have been extremely excited about the possible collaboration. Many have taken to their Twitter account and stated that they are extremely happy and excited about the two coming together on the silver screen, yet again.

ALSO READ: 'Actors Should Not Judge Characters': Vijay Deverakonda On His Role In 'Arjun Reddy'

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu To Play A Spy Again In SS Rajamouli Upcoming Film? Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.