SS Rajamouli Reveals His Upcoming Film With Mahesh Babu Is 'action Adventure'; Deets Here

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's upcoming project will be an 'action adventure' film, the director has finally revealed. While fans were beaming with curiosity to get updates on the cinema stalwarts' latest venture ever since the announcement was made, the RRR director has now mentioned that the duo has discussed two stories for the same.

Tentatively titled SSMB29, the pan-India film is reportedly being developed by Rajamouli and his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. It is based on the lines of 'Indiana Jones', according to Pinkvilla. Reports of Alia Bhatt starring opposite Mahesh Babu in the project have also surfaced recently.

SS Rajamouli confirms his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu is an 'action adventure'

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, April 9, film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared Rajamouli's statement that read, "My next with superstar #MaheshBabu will be an action-adventure film. We discussed 2 stories for it."

The statement comes amid several reports about the project surfacing on the internet. According to Pinkvilla reports, Alia Bhatt, who recently starred with Rajamouli in RRR, was in talks with the makers to come on board the project as the leading lady. A source iterated that Alia 'fits the bill' to helm the leading role and will make a 'solid pairing' with Mahesh.

In an earlier report, the source stated that similar to RRR, makers want to build a pan-India appeal, thereby casting across from across industries. The film will reportedly see Alia in a much greater capacity as opposed to her extended cameo in RRR. The film is expected to go on floors by next year mid when Alia and Mahesh will have completed their present work commitments. It will be shot in real jungles to get the 'scale right', while a lot of VFX will also be involved.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has shattered several box office records, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia, Ajay Devgn among others in pivotal roles.

(Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh/Twitter/@ssrajamouli)