Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Shares Video Of COVID-19 Test, Pens Message For Kids Her Age

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shared a video on her Instagram page of getting COVID-19 test done for the 'first time'. She also penned a message for kids her age and wrote, "It isn't so bad, hard or painful."

The video shows Sitara's mother Namrata Shirodkar holding her hand on the side. The 8-year old wrote, "My first time covid test! Little information for all the kids my age.. I was very hesitant before doing the test but I had my Amma next to me.. holding my hand! If you're meeting friends and family always remember to get tested and make sure you're safe.. I do that. And to tell you the truth... it isn't so bad, hard or painful. So let’s get tested and form a safer society. Have a safe and happy new year!! I am." [sic]

Mahesh Babu's movies

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. Starting off as a child actor, he has made his way to mainstream cinema. Mahesh Babu's movies that remain widely popular include Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), and Dookudu (2011). He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The action comedy film revolves around an army man and his duty to keep the country safe. This movie was dubbed in Malayalam as Krishnan, Kannada as Major Ajay Krishna, and Tamil as Ivanukku Sariyana Aal Illai. The film was released on January 11, 2020, and was a commercially successful movie that also received a good response from the critics.

