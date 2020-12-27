Did You Know Mahesh Babu's 'Athadu' Was The First Telugu Movie To Be Dubbed In 'Polish'?

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu is one of the most celebrated, well-known, actor in the industry. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu industry and owns the production house, G.Mahesh Babu Entertainment. He is the younger son of veteran actor Krishna and made his debut as a child actor in Needa (1979).

Also Read: Did you know after 'Srimanthudu', Mahesh Babu was inspired to adopt villages?

Mahesh Babu's movies include Murari (2001), Okkadu (2003), Athadu (2005), Srimanthudu (2015), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), Maharshi (2019), and Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). One of the highest-grossing films was Pokiri. In 2005, Mahesh Babu played the lead role in Athadu, alongside Trisha, Sonu Sood, Sayaji Shinde, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Sunil, Rahul Dev and Brahmanandam.

This was one of Mahesh Babu's movies that brought him back in the game after a few unsuccessful movies. Fans will be surprised to know that Athadu was dubbed in Polish for a release in Poland as a Poszukiwany. It is one of the first Telugu films to be dubbed in Polish.

Also Read: 'Athidhi' cast: Actors of 2007 Telugu action-thriller film starring Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's Athadu was the first Telugu film to be dubbed in Polish?

Athadu is a Telugu action thriller written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The plot revolves around a professional killer who is hired to kill a politician. The twist slips through when he is framed for the murder and to escape the chaos, he takes on dead man's identity. The movie was released on August 5, 2005. It was later dubbed in Polish for the audience in Poland as Poszukiwany.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Stuns In Avi Gowarikar's Click; Wife Namrata Exclaims 'fab Shoot As Always'

As per IMDb trivia, Athadu was the first movie for the combination of Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram. It had a box-office collection of around INR 220 million, which made it one of the sensational movie of Tollywood. The actor won many Nandi awards for the movie. The awards were for Best Hero, Best Dialogue Writer and Best Visual Effects.

The director received a Filmfare for Best Director also. Another trivia was that the climax scene was recorded for 30 days with around 120 cameras for the big freeze shot. All the cameras were imported from London. Director Trivikram approached Mahesh even before his first movie but the actor delayed it due to other films and this became the director's second film.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu had to shoot for Dookudu in Turkey facing dangers in the region, read trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.