Mahesh Babu's 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu' Was 1st Multi Starrer Film In 2 Decades

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu is often referred to as the Prince of Tollywood. He has worked in over 25 films and started off his career as a child actor. He made his debut with the lead role with Rajakumarudu (1999). In 2006, he worked in Pokiri that went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu movie.

In 2013, Mahesh Babu featured in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu that was the first multi starrer film after more than 2 decades in Telugu cinema. Read further to know more about Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu trivia.

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu - First multi starrer Telugu film in 2 decades

According to IMDb, this was the first multi starrer Tollywood movie after 25 years. The movie features Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh, Anjali and Samantha in the lead roles, while Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Rao Ramesh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Abhinaya and Rohini Hattangadi were supporting actors. The story revolves around two brothers with dynamic and conflicting personalities. They belong to a respectable family and have to choose their life partners.

This comedy-drama was released on January 13, 2013, and received good response in the box-office. It became the second highest-grossing movie of the year. The movie was also dubbed in Tamil and was titled as Anandam Anandame in 2014. However, the movie hasn't been released to the public yet. Another trivia is that the director Srikanth Addala took around three years for the script of this movie. The film also marked the Telugu dubbed debut for Samantha Akkineni.

Mahesh Babu's movies

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. Starting off as a child actor, he has made his way to the mainstream cinema. Mahesh Babu's movies that remain widely popular include Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), and Dookudu (2011). He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The action comedy film revolves around army man and his duty to keep the country safe. This movie was dubbed in Malayalam as Krishnan, Kannada as Major Ajay Krishna and Tamil as Ivanukku Sariyana Aal Illai. The film was released on January 11, 2020, and was a commercially successful movie which also received good response from the critics.

