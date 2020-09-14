Mahesh Babu's Hit Film 'Okkadu' Was Remade In Hindi With THIS Superstar

Okkadu (2003) is a Telugu language action movie, written and directed by Gunasekhar. The movie casts Mahesh Babu, Bhoomika Chawla, and Prakash Raj as the lead characters. The critically acclaimed movie revolves around the journey of a Kabaddi player, Ajay who tries to rescue from Swapna from Obul Reddy, when he tries to forcefully marry her. The movie has received eight Nandi Awards and over four Filmfare Awards South, including Best Film Telugu. The movie was remade into the Tamil language as Ghilli, in the Kannada language as Ajay, and in Odia language as Mate Aanidela Lakhe Phaguna. But, fans will be surprised to know that the movie was also remade in the Hindi language with this superstar. Read further to know who he was.

Okkadu’s Hindi remake

Critically acclaimed Telugu language movie, Okkadu was officially remade in the Hindi language as Tevar (2015). Tevar is an action romantic movie, directed by Amit Sharma and written by Gunasekhar. The movie cast Arjun Kapoor as the lead character while Sonakshi Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee play the other leads in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around an athlete who is caught in the middle of a lethal unrequited love for a woman who he aims to protect from a forced marriage.

In November 2013, Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha joined an upcoming movie that was yet to be given a title and was being produced by Boney Kapoor. On 10 December 2013, the movie was titled Tevar and it was revealed that Arjun Kapoor will be playing the character of a college student from Agra, who is a Kabaddi champion. On 17 December 2013, it was announced that Sanjay Kapoor will be producing the movie and that Amit Sharma will be making his directorial debut. Manoj Bajpayee also joined the movie on 30 December 2013.

The soundtrack of the movie was composed by the popular duo Sajid-Wajid. Pakistani-Dutch singer Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with this movie. The lyrics for the songs of the movie were written by Kausar Munir, Danish Sabri, Sajid and Imran Khan. Prior to the entire soundtrack's full release, the songs Superman and Let’s Celebrate were released and became very popular.

