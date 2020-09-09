Mahesh Babu's Political-thriller 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' To Have Anil Kapoor As Villain?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an upcoming Mahesh Babu film which has been creating quite some buzz amongst the fans. The most recent speculations suggest that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is expected to play the main antagonist in the upcoming drama film. The plot of the film will reportedly be based on a bank fraud which takes the country by surprise.

Anil Kapoor in Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a much-anticipated film which has been the talk of the town ever since the first look of the film released. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor has been roped in to play the main antagonist in the upcoming film. There has been no official announcement from the makers but the recent development has left the audience intrigued for more.

The film will star South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. There have also been various reports about Keerthy Suresh playing the female protagonist in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. According to a recent report by The News Minute, Mahesh Babu will be playing two characters in the drama film. He will be seen in the shoes of a bank officer and a pawnbroker in various parts of the film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an upcoming political film which is being written and directed by Parasuram. The film will be produced under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers. The final cast line-up is yet to be announced and the fans have been quite elated about the film and its intense nature.

Read Mahesh Babu's Role In Parasuram's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Revealed; Read Details

Also read Sudheer Babu Made Sure To Never Ask In-laws Mahesh Babu & Krishna To Help Him In Films

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna Ghattamaneni’s 77th birthday, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had released the first look posted. The intense poster featured actor Mahesh Babu, whose face was not shown in the frame. The man in the poster was seen wearing a black shirt with a pair of silver earrings, giving it a slightly raw and unsettling feel. The man was also seen with a tattoo of a one-rupee coin, on his neck. The shooting of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is majorly happening in Washington DC and the makers are yet to announce the official release date. Have a look at the first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata here.

Read Mahesh Babu's Son Turns 14; Wife Namrata Gives Sneak Peek Into 'private Celebration'

Also read When Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Thought The Lawnmower Was A Spacecraft; See Pic

Image Courtesy: Anil Kapoor and Mahesh Babu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.