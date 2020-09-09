Mahesh Babu Shoots For A Commercial At Hyderabad's Annapurna Studio; See Picture Here

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu on Wednesday, September 9, returned to shoot after months of being at home due to the pandemic. Mahesh Babu shot for an Ad at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Pictures from Mahesh Babu's shoot were shared online by the team of the actor. "SuperStar @urstrulymahesh is Back on sets for an Ad shoot !!! The ad shoot will take place today and tomorrow in Hyderabad," (sic) wrote Mahesh Babu's team, in the online post.

Check out Mahesh Babu's photos from shoot:

SuperStar @urstrulymahesh is Back on sets for an Ad shoot !!! The ad shoot will take place today and tomorrow in Hyderabad! pic.twitter.com/AZsXjLWWO0 — Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) September 9, 2020

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's Role In Parasuram's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Revealed; Read Details

Mahesh Babu to soon begin shooting for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Mahesh Babu, who will be working with Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram in his next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is expected to begin shooting for the film by the end of the year. Several media reports claim that the movie will be shot in the US. According to The News Minute's recent report, a major chunk of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be shot in Washington DC. And, the team is expected to fly to the US soon.

Also Read | Sudheer Babu Made Sure To Never Ask In-laws Mahesh Babu & Krishna To Help Him In Films

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, is expected to be a political thriller that is based on recent bank fraud. The movie will reportedly have Mahesh Babu playing double roles. According to The News Minute's recent report, Mahesh Babu will essay the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker in the film. The first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer was released on the actor's father Krishna Ghattamaneni’s 77th birthday. Here's the first look poster:

Also Read | When Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Thought The Lawnmower Was A Spacecraft; See Pic

Mahesh Babu to produce Adivi Sesh's next film

Mahesh Babu will be bankrolling Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer Major under his production banner. The movie is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. The film is written and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh has co-written the script with Tikka. The movie is in the last leg of its shooting and is expected to hit the screens soon.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Enjoys His "perfect Birthday Gift" As Wife Namrata Shirodkar Records Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.