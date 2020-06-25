Malavika Mohanan Believes People Must Use Social Media To Create 'difference In Long Run'

Malavika Mohanan, last seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Petta, in a recent media interview, revealed that she loves to talk about societal issues on social media, as it a great platform to reach to varied individuals. Malavika also said that people with an opinion must express it on social media, as she believes it will bring about a difference in the long run. Malavika Mohanan opined that while imparting the right message is essential, so is expressing it at the right time and right medium.

Malavika Mohanan on being bashed for her Master fan poster comment

A few weeks ago, Malavika Mohanan, the leading lady of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, slammed a fan art for portraying women as domestic. Talking about the same, in the same interview, Malavika Mohanan said that she graciously accepted the feedback, however, could not keep calm when people started trolling her for having a point of view. She added that female actors are slut-shamed and body-shamed on social media for having an opinion.

Many actors might budge to social media hate, but Malavika revealed that she is not one of them. So to tell everyone out there that girls can have a voice too, she reacted to the sexism. Meanwhile, she also revealed that she had a conversation with the person, who sketched the fan art, and said that he did not intend to belittle anyone. She exclaimed that the artist's intention was good.

Malavika Mohanan talks about equality

Further in the interview, Malavika Mohanan revealed that she considers everyone to be equal, and does not judge anyone based on caste, gender, or colour. She further cleared the air about feminism and said that it does not equate to man-hating, but it means treating everyone equally irrespective of their gender, caste, or colour. Just a few days ago, Malavika Mohanan shared how she suffered colourism during her childhood.

She said, "While we speak about global racism, we must also become aware about what’s happening around us, in our homes, our friend circles and our society, and do our part in thwarting the obvious as well as the subtle racism and colourism that exists all around us, in our everyday lives." (sic)

Check out Malavika Mohanan's post:

Malavika Mohanan, who made her acting debut alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam movie Pattam Pole, is gearing up for her big-ticket venture- Master. The film, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, is reported to be a college drama, where Malavika Mohanan and Thalapathy Vijay will be essaying the role of professors. The Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial was slated to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020; however, the release got pushed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Besides the upcomer, Malavika Mohanan, in the same interview, revealed that she signed a big-budgeted Bollywood film with a big production house. She disclosed that she signed the dotted lines a few days ago. Reportedly, the project will be announced soon.

