Malavika Mohanan Say 'Master' Will Be A Treat For Vijay Sethupathi, Thalapathy Vijay Fans

Tollywood actor Malavika Mohanan will be soon seen sharing the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in his much-awaited upcoming flick Master. Recently, when she went live on the official page of a news portal, the actor got candid about it and gave a sneak peek into the project. Apart from this, Malavika Mohanan also said that Master is going to be a treat for Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi fans.

Interestingly, Malavika Mohanan was asked to share her experience of working in Master, to which, she replied in one word - 'amazing'. The actor added that she can not reveal many details of the project but said that it is going to be a treat for Tollywood fans for sure. Further, she added that shooting for Master felt like a big school picnic to her. Malavika Mohanan said that the team of Master has made something very different from anything seen in Tamil cinema before.

Master is the first collaboration of Malavika Mohanan with Thalapathi Vijay, whereas, she has worked with Vijay Sethupathi before. For the unversed, Malavika and Vijay Sethupathi did not shoot any scene together in Petta. While answering the question about her experience with Vijay Sethupathi, the 26-year-old actor said that he is a fantastic actor and it was fun to hang out with him.

As the live session progressed, she talked about the progress of Master and its release. She revealed her part of dubbing for Master is still not completed. Reasoning about the same, she added that she has to work on the accent to sound more local as she still has a touch of Malayalam while she speaks Tamil. Stating that the vocal performance is 'an integral part' of her job and added saying that she is learning Tamil as fast as she can.

Details of Master

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing a double role in Master. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. The lead cast of Master also features Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will essay the lead antagonist. The movie is being produced by XB Film Creators and the film is expected to release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu languages. The first look of the lead characters are out and managed to intrigue fans and the audience.

Books full of ‘kutti stories’! 😜😉 @anirudhofficial dropping some of the grooviest tracks of the year soon! 🔥🔥🔥 #Master #MasterAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/nkbAG0f9Jc — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 15, 2020

