Malavika Mohanan Trolled By Thalapathy Vijay Fans For Her Latest Tweet; Deletes It Later

Malavika Mohanan will soon be seen opposite Tollywood sensation Thalapathy Vijay in the film Master. However, recently Malavika Mohanan was trolled by Thalapathy Vijay's fans on social media for her latest tweet. Malavika Mohanan faced the brunt of Thalapathy Vijay fans to such an extreme end that she had to ultimately delete the tweet.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan Flaunts Her Bike-racing Skills In This Throwback Video

Malavika Mohanan pointed out the sexism in a recent cartoon of the Master Cast

Malavika Mohanan had pointed out subtle sexism in one of the fan-arts for the film Master which showed how the Master cast would spend their ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The cartoons of the Master cast had Malavika Mohanan's cartoon cooking in the kitchen while Thalapathy Vijay along with the rest of the male Master cast members were resting. Apart from Malavika Mohanan and Thalapathy Vijay, the cartoon also showed the director of the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj along with designer Gopi Prasanna.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan's First Look From Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Master' Unveiled, See Post

Malavika Mohanan was criticized by Thalapathy Vijay's fans for her tweet

Quoting the cartoon, Malavika Mohanan had thrown in a rhetorical question which asked whether the task of a woman in a hypothetical 'movie house' is to just cook in the kitchen. Malavika Mohanan also expressed her disappointment and wrote further that she wishes for the gender roles to die soon. However, soon Malavika Mohanan was criticized by some Thalapathy Vijay fans for taking the tweet in a negative way.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay To Make His Debut Soon? Details Inside

No one is pointing fingers here. Don't try to generalise and create a victim image of malavika here. Most of "the fans" are celebrating her in social media. I think u don't know power of woman. One simple cry can ruin man's life. Talk reality pls. — 🏆𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐈 _ 𝐕𝐉 𝐅𝐀𝐍🏆 (@Thalapathy_1974) April 27, 2020

Malavika was criticized for the tweet so much that she immediately deleted it. However, singer Chinmayi Sripada came to her rescue. She supported Malavika by indirectly lashing out at those who criticized and abused the latter into deleting the tweet.

A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER 'role' in a way SHE didn't like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet. Said sexist 'cartoon' gets close to 1000 Retweets. https://t.co/zfdg7ZxpjG — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 26, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.