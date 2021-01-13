Malavika Mohanan Urges People To 'respect Hard Work' After 'Master' Scenes Leak Online

Malavika Mohanan's upcoming film Master opposite Vijay is all set to release on January 13 and much to the surprise of the fans, a few clips from Master have allegedly leaked online. Malavika took to her Twitter handle and wrote that it takes time to make a 3-hour long film.

She urged everyone to respect the hard work and requested them not to share leaked clips as the movie will hit the big screen in just one day. As soon as the director of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj learned this, he took to his social media handle and urged fans to not share the pirated copies.

Later, two hashtags, #Masterleaked and #WeStandWithMaster started trending on the micro-blogging site. Lokesh tweeted, "Dear all, it's been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to you. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If you come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank you all. Love you all. One more day and #Master is all yours.”

Meanwhile, answering some fan questions, Malavika revealed what Vijay used to call her during the shoot and it is — Malu.

Produced by Xavier Britto, Master will release worldwide in theatres on January 13 in the Tamil and Telugu versions while the Hindi version will be released on January 14. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the action-thriller will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in the lead roles.

