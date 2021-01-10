Last Updated:

Massive Crowd Gather To Watch Ravi Teja's 'Krack'; Fans Queue To Book 'Master' Tickets

This month's two big releases — Ravi Teja's Krack and Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Master — and the audience can't keep calm amid COVID-19 pandemic

Written By
Digital Desk
Ravi Teja

This month's two big releases — Ravi Teja's Krack and Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Master — and the audience can't keep calm! Huge crowd amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic was spotted at Hyderabad theatres excited to watch Krack that released on January 9 and huge lines to book Master's tickets, a movie set to release on January 14.

The film Krack has been directed by Gopichand Malineni, who also played a pivotal role in the writing team. It stars superstar Ravi Teja in the main role while south beauty Shruti Haasan plays the female lead.

Watch

Details of Vijay's Master

Produced by Xavier Britto, Master will release worldwide in theatres on January 13 in the Tamil and Telugu versions while the Hindi version will be released on January 14. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the action-thriller will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in the lead roles. As the government of Tamil Nadu has allowed theatres in the state to open with 100 per cent capacity, the film will be released in theatres and not on any OTT platform.

'Master' makers release Hindi trailer, Thalapathy Vijay plays angry college professor

Interestingly, the Lokesh Kanagarajand directorial will mark the first collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi will portray the character of the antagonist in the upcoming film. The film was earlier scheduled to release last year in April. However, the makers postponed the release due to the scare of Coronavirus. 

Madras HC orders theatres in TN to operate at 50% occupancy; seeks govt's reply by Jan 11

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT