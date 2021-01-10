Massive Crowd Gather To Watch Ravi Teja's 'Krack'; Fans Queue To Book 'Master' Tickets

This month's two big releases — Ravi Teja's Krack and Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Master — and the audience can't keep calm! Huge crowd amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic was spotted at Hyderabad theatres excited to watch Krack that released on January 9 and huge lines to book Master's tickets, a movie set to release on January 14.

The film Krack has been directed by Gopichand Malineni, who also played a pivotal role in the writing team. It stars superstar Ravi Teja in the main role while south beauty Shruti Haasan plays the female lead.

A huge crowd of fans attempt to book tickets in advance for actor #Vijay's film 'Master' in #Chennai pic.twitter.com/mx44Ge6QTZ — Mótivátíonal Fãn óf Thalapãthy Víjáy😘 ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@MotivationalFan) January 10, 2021

The Craze of Cinema after Long Time 😮



This Crowd is Shri Ganga theatre in Hyderabad today for #Krack movie.



This is Good things for Cinema Industry. #PeoplesBackInCinema pic.twitter.com/9g92ii0TBQ — Sukanta Polley (Khiladi SP) (@polley_sukanta) January 10, 2021

Craze of cinema is still alive in the country because of South Indian movie fans.. Look how humongous crowd is flocking to get the tickets of #Master & #Krack . BELIEVE THE HYPE . #ThalapathyVijay #Masterfilm pic.twitter.com/msWA0ROeuJ — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 10, 2021

In these crowds, no one need of any mask..

And everyone in these crowd are not in danger, corona will not spread here..



Who ever goes to theatre, especially to master movie only will be affected by corona..



Nice logic.. https://t.co/2sA1m8vjj0 pic.twitter.com/7aGKZVlSpy — ᴹᴵHarishᵐᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@vaa_thi_) January 10, 2021

Details of Vijay's Master

Produced by Xavier Britto, Master will release worldwide in theatres on January 13 in the Tamil and Telugu versions while the Hindi version will be released on January 14. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the action-thriller will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in the lead roles. As the government of Tamil Nadu has allowed theatres in the state to open with 100 per cent capacity, the film will be released in theatres and not on any OTT platform.

Interestingly, the Lokesh Kanagarajand directorial will mark the first collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi will portray the character of the antagonist in the upcoming film. The film was earlier scheduled to release last year in April. However, the makers postponed the release due to the scare of Coronavirus.

