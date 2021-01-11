Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Father's Handwritten Book, Reveals Plans Of Joining Cinema

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil recently took to Instagram and shared the cover of a book on acting, signed by his father. Babil shared the cover and wrote, “Up for lending'. The book titled Actors On Acting is edited by Toby Cole and Helen Krich Chinoy. Apart from sharing the book’s cover, Babil also took to the comment section and answered some of the queries posted by his fans about the book, acting, and his career in films.

Babil shares father Irrfan Khan's handwritten book

One of the users asked Babil whether the book is in his handwriting to which the latter replied that Irrfan Khan wrote this when he bought this book for the preparation of his film Namesake opposite actress Tabu. Another user asked Babil about his university and from where he is pursuing his course in acting. On reading the question, Babil wrote that he is studying film in London, not acting. A third user asked Irrfan’s son about ways others can grab a copy of it and read to which he said, “the book is called actors on acting, edited by Toby Cole and Helen Krich Chinoy.” Another user asked Bbail about his plans of joining the Hollywood or Indian cinema to which he wrote, “Indian cinema.” Apart from mentioning information about the book, Babil also answered queries of his fans related to books they can opt for direction. One of the users chimed in and asked Bbail to suggest some books that can be read for direction or script reading to which he replied, “‘Story’ by Robert McKee and ‘On filmmaking’ by Alexander Mackendrick.” At last, Babil answered a fan who asked about the book and wrote that “it's an amazing book for acting.”

Babil had earlier opened up about how Irrfan tried to elevate the standard of acting in India but was 'defeated at the box office by hunks with six-pack abs’. Sharing one of his father's lessons, he wrote in an Instagram post, “You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the Indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood." He further wrote, "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six-pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle)."

