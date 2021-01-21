Malayalam Actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri's Best Movies: 'Kalyanaraman' To 'Rappakal'

Veteran Malayalam actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri passed away on Wednesday, January 20 at the age of 98. The actor tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated at a private hospital in Kannur. He was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit after he tested negative for the virus.

On Wednesday, the actor’s health condition worshed and he was rushed back to the hospital where he took his last breath. Unnikrishnan made his acting debut with the 1996 movie Desadanam and ever since then he impressed audiences with distinct onscreen roles and became a household name. Here’s a list of a few best movies of the late actor.

Kalyanaraman

Directed by Shafi, Kalyanaraman is a 2002 Malayalam romantic-comedy film. The plot of the film follows the life of Ramankutty, a wedding planner who falls in love with Gauri. After their families approve of their marriage, an astrologer’s prediction about Ramankutty creates havoc in their lives. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri plays the role of Thekkedathu Gopalakrishnan, who is the grandfather of Ramankutty.

ALSO READ| Malayalam Actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri Dies At 98

Kaikudunna Nilavu

Starring Jayaram, Dileep and Shalini in the lead roles, Kaikudunna Nilavu is a drama movie helmed by Kamal. The plot of the film chronicles the life of Mahendran and his family who take care of Veni, after her grandfather passes away. Later, Mahendram uncovers that Veni has a boyfriend who has gone missing and searches for him. The iconic actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri essays the role of Muthassan in the film.

ALSO READ| Freedom At Midnight Malayalam Movie Review: Anupama Shines Bright With RJ Shaan's Vision

Sadanandante Samayam

This Malayalam satirical film was directed by Akbas-Jose. Featuring Dileep and Kavya Madhavan in the lead role, the plot of the film revolves around the life of Sadanandan, a high school teacher who believes in astrology. He is left distraught when an astrologer tells him he is going to die and does everything to secure his family. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri plays the role of Menon in the film.

ALSO READ| 'Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3' Contestants List; Starting Date & Telecast Time Revealed

Rappakal

Released in 2005, Rappakal is a 2005 Malayalam movie directed by Kamal. Starring Mammootty, Nayantara and Sharada, the premise of the film is based on the life of Saraswathiyamma, the head of a noble family who treats servant Krishnan as one of her own sons. However, when her relatives conspire to sell her house, Krishnan sets out to save it. The film features Unnikrishnan Namboothiri as Valiya Varma.

ALSO READ| Mammootty's 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' And Other Malayalam Detective Films To Binge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.