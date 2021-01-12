'Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3' Contestants List; Starting Date & Telecast Time Revealed

After the first two seasons received an overwhelming response from the audience, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 has finally been announced by the makers. On January 3, 2021, the brand new logo of Season 3 was unveiled on the mega launch event of Star Singer Season 8 by Tovino Thomas. Now, a couple of days ago, the official Instagram handle of Asianet shared a video of host Mohanlal officially announcing the highly-anticipated third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The caption of their IG post read, "The world's largest reality game show is back on our Asianet! Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 with the visual experience you have been waiting for... Bigg Boss, Coming Soon on Asianet".

Check out Asianet's Instagram post below:

However, elated fans of the Malayalam reality TV show cannot contain their excitement about the show's release and have been expressing their curiosity to know about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestants list as well as Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 starting date on social media. Thus, read on to find out all the details about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam on Asianet.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants List (According to Uptobrain.com)

Noobin Johny Aishwarya Ramsai Bineesh Bastin RJ Murugan Dhanya Mary Varghese Nandini Nair Sreejith Vijay Anumol R S Rajeev Parameshwar Anil R Menon Gilu Joseph Jayakrishnan N. Ananya Azees Nedumangad Shanthivila Dinesh Bhagyalakshmi

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 starting date

Although the makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 have not revealed much about the Malayalam reality TV show, a report by Uptobrain.com suggests that Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 will premiere next month, i.e. February 2021.

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will be bankrolled by Endemol Shine India and it will be broadcasted of Asianet first, and then on Disney+Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 time

The telecast timing of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 (from Mondays to Fridays) will be 9:30 PM whereas the show's telecast timing on Saturdays and Sundays will be 9 PM.

Furthermore, the repeat telecast of the episodes will reportedly be aired at 11:30 PM.

