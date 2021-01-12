'Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3' Contestants List; Starting Date & Telecast Time Revealed

Quick links:
After the first two seasons received an overwhelming response from the audience, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 has finally been announced by the makers. On January 3, 2021, the brand new logo of Season 3 was unveiled on the mega launch event of Star Singer Season 8 by Tovino Thomas. Now, a couple of days ago, the official Instagram handle of Asianet shared a video of host Mohanlal officially announcing the highly-anticipated third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The caption of their IG post read, "The world's largest reality game show is back on our Asianet! Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 with the visual experience you have been waiting for... Bigg Boss, Coming Soon on Asianet".
However, elated fans of the Malayalam reality TV show cannot contain their excitement about the show's release and have been expressing their curiosity to know about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestants list as well as Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 starting date on social media. Thus, read on to find out all the details about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam on Asianet.
