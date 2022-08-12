Malayalam Film Nna Thaan Case Kodu’s Tagline On Potholed Roads Sparks Controversy

The Malayalam movie, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, starring Kunchako Boban recently hit the screens and created a buzz on the internet in no time. An advertisement of the film featured online and became a topic of discussion among many social media users in Kerala as it took a dig at potholed roads with the tagline. Here’s what we know so far.

Malayalam movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu creates a stir for comment on potholed roads

Kunchako Boban’s latest Malayalam film titled Nna Thaan Case Kodu was released on 11 August 2022 in theatres. While promoting the film, the artist took to social media and posted an advertisement of the film along with a tagline that read, “There are potholes on the way to the theatre, but still please come.”

The moment this ad surfaced online, it sparked major controversy among the netizens as the tagline allegedly took a dig at the Kerala government. While many urged everyone to boycott the film, others stated that the creative freedom of the filmmaker should be lauded.

After receiving major flak from everyone, Kunchako Boban addressed the controversy, as per ANI, and asserted that they weren't targeting any government or a political party. He then added that they only tried to highlight issues being faced by the common man while attempting to bring it to the attention of the political parties, bureaucrats, and the public through humour and satire.

"We only tried to highlight issues being faced by the common man here and attempted to bring it to the attention of the political parties, bureaucrats and the public through humour and satire," Boban stated.

Kerala Minister for Public Works and Tourism P A Mohammed Riyas also stated that it was only an advertisement for a movie and nothing else. P Rajeev, Kerala Minister for Industries and Labour spoke about the incident and stated, "The situation where a person died after falling into a pothole on the national highway is serious. These are the roads which are working in the base of toll. It is the responsibility of the respective companies to maintain it. They are not fulfilling that responsibility. NHAI does not dare to take action. Companies have failed to fulfill their responsibility. It is serious that NHAI is not ready to take action on it. It has been decided to call NHAI officials urgently. The Disaster Management Authority under the Ernakulam district collector will issue an order to the NHAI to close the potholes immediately.”

