Malayalam TV Actor Ravi Vallathol Passes Away, Kerala CM Expresses Condolence

Regional Indian Cinema

Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol, well-known for his acting in television serials and movies, passed away on Saturday at a hospital, family sources said

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malayalam

Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol, well-known for his acting in television serials and movies, passed away on Saturday at a hospital, family sources said.

Vallathol, son of drama legend T N Gopinathan Nair and Soudamini, was the nephew of the famous Malayalam poet Vallathol Narayana Menon.

The veteran actor had appeared in around 50 Malayalam movies and more than 50 television serials starting from1986 with the serial 'Vaitharani' on Doordarshan. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan expressed condolences on the passing away of the actor. "He had an extraordinary ability to immortalise the characters with a wide range of emotions," Vijayan said, adding that, his demise was a loss to both theatre, film and TV serial industry.

Opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also condoled the demise of the Vallathol. Chennithala remembered Vallathol as a brilliant writer and social activist. Vallathol made his film debut in 'Swathi

Thirunal' directed by the late Lenin Rajendran in 1987. He had also played versatile characters in hit movies movies including Godfather, Mathilukal, Sargam, Vidheyan, Kottayam Kunjachan, Naalu Penningal, Idukki Gold among others.

He has penned more than 25 short stories among which two were adapted into television series. He is survived by his wife Geetha Lakshmi. 

Netizens pay condolence

Malayalam film producers urge actors & technicians to cut down fees by 50% post lockdown

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories