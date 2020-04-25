Malayalam TV Actor Ravi Vallathol Passes Away, Kerala CM Expresses Condolence

Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol, well-known for his acting in television serials and movies, passed away on Saturday at a hospital, family sources said.

Vallathol, son of drama legend T N Gopinathan Nair and Soudamini, was the nephew of the famous Malayalam poet Vallathol Narayana Menon.

The veteran actor had appeared in around 50 Malayalam movies and more than 50 television serials starting from1986 with the serial 'Vaitharani' on Doordarshan. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan expressed condolences on the passing away of the actor. "He had an extraordinary ability to immortalise the characters with a wide range of emotions," Vijayan said, adding that, his demise was a loss to both theatre, film and TV serial industry.

Opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also condoled the demise of the Vallathol. Chennithala remembered Vallathol as a brilliant writer and social activist. Vallathol made his film debut in 'Swathi

Thirunal' directed by the late Lenin Rajendran in 1987. He had also played versatile characters in hit movies movies including Godfather, Mathilukal, Sargam, Vidheyan, Kottayam Kunjachan, Naalu Penningal, Idukki Gold among others.

He has penned more than 25 short stories among which two were adapted into television series. He is survived by his wife Geetha Lakshmi.

Netizens pay condolence

Deeply saddenned by the untimely demise of the veteran actor, Shri Ravi Vallathol Ji. A multi-talented person, he'd acted in 46 films & over 100 TV serial & was an active socio-cultural worker.



Heartfelt condolences goes out to his family & friends.



May his soul rest in peace. — Amal Chandra (@ens_socialis) April 25, 2020

Adoor Gopalakrishnan had a soft corner for #RaviVallathol. He gave the actor some good roles. Vidheyan, Nalu Pennungal come to mind immediately. RIP Ravi Vallathol. pic.twitter.com/h16cSpUaUP — Rajesh Abraham (@pendown) April 25, 2020

Veteran Actor #RaviVallathol passes away today. He was 67.



He acted in 46 movies and 100+ serials



Heart felt condolences! #RIP pic.twitter.com/ZYVM7ujU3j — Anoop Samraj (@anoopsamraj) April 25, 2020

We know very well

RAVI VAYALAR

(Being APCC observer)



Cld you plz tell us about

RAVI VALLATHOL.



We shall pray for his soul to be rest in peace. https://t.co/sepvzO1Eat — SRIRAM CHEKURI (@teamauditors11) April 25, 2020

