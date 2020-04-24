Malayalam Film Producers Urge Actors & Technicians To Cut Down Fees By 50% Post Lockdown

The global spread of Coronavirus has affected every business sector. Due to lockdown, the Indian film industry has been adversely affected. Recently, a piece of news regarding the Malayalam film industry has come to everyone's notice. The Malayalam film producers association has requested the Malayalam actors as well as the technicians to reduce their fees by 50% once the lockdown is lifted and the situation is normal again.

Malayalam film industry affected by Coronavirus lockdown

According to reports, about seven Malayalam films were set to hit the silver screens during the time of Easter and Ramzan. On the other hand, about 26 films are still in the production stage. Leading producer Sureshkumar spoke to a news publication about the current situation. Sureshkumar said that he has no clue when the things will get back to normal times.

The producer added that when the lockdown is lifted, the industry has to move forward. He also mentioned that, for this to happen, the actors and the technicians will have to cut down their professional fees. Adding further, Sureshkumar said that a mere reduction of fees would not be of any help. He said that the fees should be reduced by at least 50 per cent.

Reportedly, the producers association is also looking forward to initiating the discussions with some other segments from the industry regarding the reduction of fees and for planning out the whole thing accordingly. In the Malayalam film industry, popular actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal are said to be two of the highest-paid actors. The list also includes other actors like Prithviraj and Dileep.

The release date of some highly anticipated Malayalam films is postponed. The list includes Mohanlal's film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea directed by Priyadarshan which was scheduled to release on March 26. On the other hand, Mammootty’s One directed by Santhosh Viswanath was scheduled to hit the screens on April 2.

