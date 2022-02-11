Last Updated:

‘Malli Modalaindi’ Twitter Review: Fans Praise Sumanth And Naina Ganguly's Performance

As the actor Sumanth's highly-awaited film, 'Malli Modalaindi' recently surfaced online, the fans began to express their reviews.

The prominent Telugu actor, Sumanth Kumar was last seen in Kapatadhaari and is now garnering love from fans for his recently released romantic film, Malli Modalaindi. The movie features Sumanth Kumar and Naina Ganguly in the lead. As the film surfaced on the OTT platform, ZEE5, the fans didn't miss out to watch it and dropping their reviews on social media. 

Malli Modalaindi Twitter review

Written and directed by the debutant TG Keerthi Kumar, the movie follows the life of a self-centred man who manages his life post his divorce. As most of the fans watched the film on ZEE5, they began sharing their reactions to the film. One of them stated that the movie depicted superb character portrayal along with good music and humorous dialogues while another one added that they just watched the film for the female lead, Naina's character.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Another Twitterati stated how the movie was watchable having an ensemble cast of many talented artists. The fans also paid major attention to Naina Ganguly's performance and praised her performance. Another fan mentioned that the first half of the movie Malli Modalaindi was decent and was far better than Sumanth Kumar's other movies. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Sumanth Kumar and Naina Ganguly's Malli Modalaindi. 

Sumanth Kumar's movies 

Sumanth Kumar is among the notable Telugu actors who have been appeared in numerous films namely Prema Katha, Pelli Sambandham, Snehamante Idera, Emo Gurram Egaravachu, Mahanandi, Godavari, Raaj, Malli Raava, Boni, Classmates, Chinnodu, Satyam, Daggaraga Dooranga, Subrahmanyapuram, among others. He was last seen in the 2021 neo-noir thriller film, Kapatadhaari, which was a remake of Kavaludaari. The movie featured him in the lead essaying the role of Gowtham Kumar. He is now gearing up for his upcoming film, Anangana Oka Rowdy. 

