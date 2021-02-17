'Kapatadhaari's' Theme Trailer Starring Sumanth Will Give Fans Some Nail-biting Moments

The makers recently unveiled the â€‹â€‹theme trailer of the much-awaited film Kapatadhaari starring Sumanth, Swetha Nandhita, V. Jayaprakash and many more in lead roles. The theme trailer of the film premiered on February 15, 2021, and it has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The film Kapatadhaari is expected to release on February 19, 2021.

The theme trailer shows the storyline of the film and what we should expect from it. The trailer shows an investigation team trying to solve a murder related to archaeology has remained a mystery for years. One can also see Sumanth trying to get details about the investigation and solve the case even though he does not belong in that field. He can also be heard telling his colleague that be it crime police or investigation police, in the end, they are police itself. Towards the end of the trailer, Sumanth is seen put on a gunpoint by his enemies.

The theme trailer also goes on to show some nail-biting scenes that is sure to leave fans wanting for more. After watching this trailer, one can understand that Sumanth is a traffic police officer in 'Kapatadhaari,' who is investigating a murder crime that is not part of his field of expertise. Watch the trailer below.

Netizens react

As viewers saw the trailer, they went all out to comment on all things nice as they praised the actor for his acting skills. The trailer also went on to garner praise and likes from fans and viewers. Some of the users revealed how excited they are to watch the film, while some revealed this film will be a blockbuster. One of the users wrote, “Sumanth deserves a blockbuster ..I think this will be his biggest comeback as the blockbuster”, while the other one wrote, “Awesome trailer, the movie shd be successful”. Take a look at a few more comments from fans below.

About the film

Kapatadhaari is a Telugu-language neo-noir thriller film helmed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy and bankrolled by G. That's Dhananjayan. It is a remake of the 2019 Kannada film titled Kavaludaari. The film starred Sumanth and Swetha Nandhita in lead roles, while Nassar and Jayaprakash in supporting roles. The movie is set to be released on February 19, 2021.

