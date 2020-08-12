Mammootty Lauds People's Empathy During Tough Times, Says 'Let's Stand Hand In Hand'

Mammootty, last seen in Ajai Vasudev's Shylock, recently penned a note on social media hailing people's resilience and empathy towards each other during the Kerala landslide and flood. He said, "Brilliant examples of human love, sacrifice is comforting." Mammootty, who is currently in Kerala with family, also talked about the courage showcased by people during floods.

He said, "The world is going through a painful time that we are not familiar with and that our generation has never experienced. Mankind, as a whole, is helpless and stunned. For us, Kerala, floods, landslides, plane crashes and so on are all taking a heavy toll. But it is comforting to know that the lights of hope do not go out." Mammootty lastly asked everyone to be empathetic to one another. He exclaimed, "Let's stand hand in hand. May they stand as beacons of love and compassion." (sic)

Check out Mammootty's post:

(Source: Mammootty Facebook)

Mammootty rekindles with old hobbies

Mammootty, who is currently on home quarantine, recently rekindled with his old hobby- photography. Mammootty shared pictures of his latest click on social media. Sharing the photos, Mammootty wrote: "Morning guests #myphotography #oldhobbies #stayinghome #stayingsafe." (sic)

What's next for Mammootty?

Mammootty is gearing up for the release of his political drama One. The forthcoming movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mammootty, Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy among others. Mammootty will be playing the role of Kerala Cheif Minister in Santosh Vishwanath-directorial film.

The Mammootty starrer marks the Malayalam movie debut of famous actor Ahaana Krishna's younger sister Ishaani Krishna. The Santosh Viswanath-directorial is scripted by Uyare fame Bobby and Sanjay. Meanwhile, Gopi Sunder has composed the music for the upcomer. Besides the upcomer, Mammooty also has Jofin T Chacko's The Priest with Manju Warrier. Thereafter, Mammootty has an array of films at different stages of production.

