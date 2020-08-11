Lionel Messi Sleeps On ₹88,000 ‘anti-coronavirus’ Mattress To Keep Family Safe

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has reportedly taken added steps to keep his family safe from the coronavirus pandemic. It is reported that Lionel Messi sleeps on a ₹88,000 (£900) anti-coronavirus mattress that removes any traces of the virus in less than four hours. Messi missed Barcelona's training session on Sunday after picking up a knock during the 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli. However, the Argentine maestro was at the present at the club's Sant Joan Despi training base on Monday to continue his recovery and preparation for the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Friday.

ALSO READ: Kai Havertz Will Play For Heracles Almelo, Leverkusen Boss Jokes Amid Chelsea Rumours

Lionel Messi has an anti-coronavirus mattress that "kills the virus in four hours"

While most other players around the world are being tested for coronavirus on a regular basis, Lionel Messi appears to have added a new layer of protection for his family. According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Lionel Messi rests his head on Tec Moon's latest anti-coronavirus mattress which is worth around ₹88,000 (£900). The mattress claims to kill nearly all the virus and bacteria from an infected person if they sleep on it four about four hours. Depending on the model, the anti-coronavirus mattresses also have features such as foot massages.

ALSO READ: PSG Sign Lucrative Multi-year Partnership With Chinese Consumer Brand Hisense

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez is the brand ambassador for the company and they provide the service for Lionel Messi's national teammate Sergio Aguero as well. Over the past few months, Lionel Messi has been very proactive in his efforts to combat the virus. The Barcelona star donated a reported ₹4.3 Cr (£440,000) to help fight coronavirus in Argentina. Along with his Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi agreed on a pay cut in order to ensure that the staff members at the club would receive their wages in full.

ALSO READ: Dortmund Troll Man United On Twitter Over Jadon Sancho Transfer With Cheeky Caption

Lionel Messi net worth: Messi injury update

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Lionel Messi net worth is an estimated ₹293.5 crore (£309m). The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is the highest-paid player in LaLiga. According to Forbes, Messi was ranked first among athletes on their list of the 100 highest-earning celebrities in 2019.

ALSO READ: Sergio Aguero's Injury Forces Argentine Star To Miss Man City Vs Lyon Champions League Tie

Messi suffered an injury to his ankle after he was fouled by Kalidou Koulibaly during Barcelona's Champions League clash against Napoli on Saturday night. The 33-year-old sustained the injury in the first half but still played the entirety of the second half. Barcelona will face a stern test against Bayern Munich in their one-off Champions League quarter-final clash over the weekend.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Lionel Messi net worth has been sourced from various media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Messi net worth figure.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram