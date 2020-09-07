Mammootty Worked In These Movies Directed By Award-winning Director Sibi Malayil

Mammootty predominantly works in Malayalam films but has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English movies. Sibi Malayil is a veteran director in the Malayalam cinema. The National Award-winning actor has collaborated with the National Award-winning filmmaker on several projects. Read further ahead to know more.

Mammootty has worked in these movies directed by Sibi Malayil

Thaniyavarthanam (1987)

Thaniyavarthanam is a Malayalam language drama, directed by Sibi Malayil. The movie has been written by AK Lohithadas and cast Mammootty, Thilakan, Mukesh, and Kaviyoor Ponnamma as the lead characters. The critically acclaimed movie revolves around a number of topics such as superstition and orthodox mindset in rural Kerala. The movie also shows the attitudes of people of different generations towards mental illness and the decline in the belief in the concept of joint-families.

August 1 (1988)

August 1 is a Malayalam language action crime thriller drama, directed by Sibi Malayil. The movie has been written by SN Swamy and cast Mammootty, Sukumaran, Captain Raju, and Urvashi as the lead characters. The movie is loosely based on the popular author Frederick Forsyth’s best-selling British novel, The Day of the Jackal (1971). The movie was a huge commercial success and was even remade in the Telugu language as Rajakeeya Chadarangamh.

Vicharana (1988)

Vicharana is a Malayalam language drama, directed by Sibi Malayil. The movie has been written by AK Lohithadas and cast Mammootty, Sobhana, Nedumudi Venu, Seema, Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Prathapachandran as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the problems faced by a lawyer in his personal, social and professional lives when he undertakes the murder case of a trade union leader in which his own brother-in-law is the main accused.

Mudra (1989)

Mudra is a Malayalam language drama, directed by Sibi Malayil. The movie cast Mammootty, Madhu, Mukesh, Baiju, and Captain Raju as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a government children's home where children with criminal records are kept for rehabilitation.

Parampara (1990)

Parampara is a Malayalam language drama, directed by Sibi Malayil. The movie has been written by SN Swamy and cast Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and Sumalatha as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who goes to any extent to save his child from his enemies who have kidnapped him. The movie was loosely remade in the Hindi language as Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and in the Telugu language as Varasudu (1993).

