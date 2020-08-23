Mammootty Has Collaborated With Acclaimed Filmmaker Ranjith For These Movies; See List

Mammootty predominantly works in Malayalam films but has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English movies. Ranjith is a veteran director in Malayalam cinema. The National Award-winning actor has collaborated with the National Award-winning filmmaker on several projects giving several box-office hits. Below is a list.

Mammootty has worked in these movies directed by Ranjith

Black

Released in 2004, Black marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Ranjith. It is a crime thriller film, written by Ranjith. The movie shows the underworld operations in Kochi. Mammootty essays the role of a Police Constable, who is a hitman. He tries to live a peaceful life when he finds his daughter. However, things turn bad when his friends begin to plot against him.

Prajapathi

Mammootty, Sreenivasan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddique, Sandhya and Nedumudi Venu star in Prajapathi. Written and directed by Ranjith, it was released in 2006. The story follows a young 13-year-old boy who is falsely accused of killing his father and is sent to a juvenile home. On his return, he becomes ruler of his village but discovers that the evils of the village are his own relatives.

Kaiyoppu

An account’s deep passion for books and literature is explored in the film. Ranjith directed and produced Kaiyoppu. The screenplay is written by Ambikasuthan Mangad, from a story by Ranjith. The movie stars Mammootty, Kushboo, and Mukesh. Released in 2017, it received mostly positive responses from the audiences.

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha

Mammootty plays three characters in Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. Helmed by Ranjith, the movie is based on the novel of the same name by T. P. Rajeevan. A woman is found dead in a mysterious situation. Many inconsistencies arise while solving the case and it is eventually closed. Years later, Haridas decides to reopen the murder case. The 2009 released garnered several accolades.

Pranchiyettan & the Saint

Written, directed and produced by Ranjith, Pranchiyettan & the Saint was released in 2010. It is a satirical comedy film starring Mammootty, Priyamani, Innocent, Sasi Kalinga, Siddique, Khushbu Sundar, Biju Menon, Tini Tom and others. The movie shows a successful businessman who frequently has a conversation with an imaginary St. Francis of Assisi.

Puthan Panam

Mammootty and Ranjith ventured together after a gap of seven years in Puthan Panam. The film also features Baiju, Hareesh Perumanna, Mamukkoya, Nirmal Palazhi and Swaraj Gramika. The plot centres around Mangalore-based underworld don’s life. It shows his struggle to trade black money following the demonetisation in India.

