Mammootty's Action Movies Where The Actor's Performance Won Many Hearts

Mammootty is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian movie industry, who predominantly works in Malayalam movies but has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English movies. The National Award-winning actor has often been praised for his performances in action movies. Here are some of Mammootty’s movies that are best known for their action element that one can binge-watch on a lazy weekend.

Mammootty’s action movies

Kottayam Kunjachan (1990)

Kottayam Kunjachan is one of the most popular Mammootty's action movies. It is a Malayalam language action comedy movie, directed by TS Suresh Babu. The movie cast Mammootty, Ranjini, KPAC Lalitha, Sukumaran, Babu Antony, and Prathapachandran as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Kottayam Kunjachan, played by Mammootty, who has just been released from the jail.

Rajamanikyam (2005)

Out of all the Mammootty's action movies, Rajamanikyam cannot be missed. It is a Malayalam language action movie, directed by Anwar Rasheed. The movie cast Mammootty, Rahman, Manoj K Jayan, Cochin Haneefa, Ranjith, Salim Kumar, Saikumar, Bheeman Raghu, Sindhu Menon, and Padmapriya as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of an uneducated man, who was abandoned as a child and his journey as he reunites his step-father with his children who are greedy for money.

Nasrani (2007)

Nasrani is one of the most talked-about Mammootty's action movies. It is a Malayalam action-drama movie, directed by Joshiy. The movie cast Mammootty, Vimala Raman, Muktha Elsa George, Biju Menon, and Kalabhavan Mani as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Achayan, who comes from a Syrian Catholic family in Central Travancore.

Roudram (2008)

Out of all the Mammootty's action movies, Roudram is a must-watch. It is a Malayalam language action crime movie, directed by Renji Panicker. The movie cast Mammootty, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, and Rajan P Dev as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a very honest and dedicated police officer who investigates the death of a drug baron, despite pressures from the above corrupt police force.

Shylock (2020)

Shylock is one of the most critically acclaimed Mammootty's action movies. It is a Malayalam action thriller drama, directed by Ajai Vasudev. The movie has been written by debutants and newcomers, Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan, and it cast Mammootty, Rajkiran, and Meena Durairaj as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Boss, who is a sharp financier and a quick-witted man in Kerala’s movie industry.

