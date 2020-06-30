Mammootty Starrer 'CBI 5' Not Likely To Resume Production Soon, Says Writer SN Swamy

For the past few weeks, several reports have been speculating that the fifth film of the CBI franchise will go on floors soon. However, in a recent media interview with an online portal, writer SN Swamy revealed that the Mammootty starrer is unlikely to start production until the coronavirus scare is subsided. He added that since the government has laid restrictions on shooting in outdoor locations, shooting an action-thriller amid the coronavirus scare would be difficult.

Further in the interview, SN Swamy revealed that CBI 5 is currently in the pre-production stage. When asked about the plot of CBI 5, SN Swamy said that many issues would be highlighted in the film, one of which will be basket killing. SN Swamy further added that Mammootty has heard the script and excited to start the shooting of CBI 5.

Also Read | Mammootty's 'New York', Mohanlal's 'Ram' Scripts To Undergo Changes To Skip Outdoor Shoot?

CBI 5 is the fifth film of the franchise that includes movies like Oru CBI Diary Kuruppu (1988), Jagratha (1989), Sethurama Iyer CBI (2004) and Nerariyan CBI (2005). CBI 5 will be helmed by K. Madhu, who has directed the previous parts of the franchise. The movie, starring Mammootty in the lead, will see him reprise the role of Sethurama Iyer, a Central Bureau of Investigation officer.

Also Read | 'Sachy Wanted To Direct Multi-starrer With Mammootty', Says Production Controller Badusha

What's next for Mammooty?

Mammootty will be next seen essaying the role of Kerala Cheif Minister in political-thriller One. The forthcoming Malayalam movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Mammootty, Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy among others. The Mammootty starrer marks the Malayalam cinema debut of Ahaana Krishna's younger sister Ishaani Krishna.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu And Other Actors Who Have Worked With Superstar Mammootty

The Santosh Vishwanath directorial is reportedly scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, who had previously written the script for Parvathy-starrer Uyare. Thereafter, Mammootty has Jofin T Chacko's The Priest with Manju Warrier. The upcomer will hit the marquee soon. Besides the above-mentioned movies, Mammootty has an array of films in the pipeline.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.