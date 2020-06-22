'Sachy Wanted To Direct Multi-starrer With Mammootty', Says Production Controller Badusha

Director and scriptwriter Sachy's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across Mollywood. Many Malayalam film industry celebrities have expressed grief over Sachy's death. On Sunday, the production controller, Badusha took to his social media to offer condolence. In the social media post, Badusha also revealed that Sachy was working on a multi-starrer with Mammootty in the lead.

Badusha, in his recent social media post, revealed that Sachy was planning on directing a multi-starrer with Prithviraj, Biju Menon, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali. He was also planning to approach Mammootty to play the lead in the multi-starrer, disclosed Badusha. He added that Sachy had decided the title of the upcoming, which was supposed to be Brigand.

Check out the post:

Badusha also revealed that the late filmmaker was planning to start his production venture. He had finalised his production venture that was to star Prithviraj in the lead. Besides sharing information on Sachy's future project, Badusha also talked about his bond with the director. He said Sachy was like his brother.

Mollywood mourns Sachy's death

Several Mollywood actors took to their social media to pay tribute to Sachy. Popular Mollywood actors like Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, and Manju Warrier mourned Sachy's death through heart-wrenching posts. Prithviraj, who worked with Sachy in movies like Chocolate (2007), Robin Hood (2009), Anarkali (2015), Driving License (2019), and most recently Ayyapanum Koshiyum (2020), wrote: "Gone," (sic) on his social media.

Sachy breathed his last reportedly at 9:30 pm on Thursday at Jubilee Mission Hospital, Thrissur. The actor-director was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was reportedly in a critical condition and was on the ventilator for the past few days. He was 48 years old.

A few weeks ago, Sachy underwent a total hip replacement surgery, which reportedly had some complications and led to the cardiac arrest. According to reports, Sachy was treated in the critical care unit of Jubilee Mission Hospital, Thrissur. He was under the care of a multi-disciplinary team, who were reportedly monitoring the director's health condition.

What's next for Mammooty?

Mammootty will be next seen essaying the role of Kerala Cheif Minister in political-thriller One. The forthcoming Malayalam movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Mammootty, Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy among others. The Mammootty starrer marks the Malayalam cinema debut of Ahaana Krishna's younger sister Ishaani Krishna. The Santosh Vishwanath directorial is reportedly scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, who had previously written the script for Parvathy-starrer Uyare. Besides the upcomer, Mammootty has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

