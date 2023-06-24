Mammooty Launches Trailer Of Dileep-Raffi's Film Voice Of Sathyanathan

The trailer of Malayalam actor Dileep's upcoming film, Voice of Sathyanathan, was released recently. The honours were done by Mammootty in a grand event held in Kochi. The film promises to be a comedy of errors that takes a serious turn.

3 things you need to know

Mammootty and Dileep's friendship goes a while back with the 2 also having professionally collaborated in films like Megham and Twenty: 20.

Director Raffi and Dileep also share a long-standing professional relationship with the two having worked together on multiple projects.

Voice of Sathyanathan also stars Anupam Kher.

Mammootty unveils the trailer for Voice of Sathyanathan



Mammootty not only graced the trailer launch for Voice of Sathyanathan with his presence but also unveiled the trailer. He was photographed seated alongside Dileep and the leading lady of the film, Neena Nandakumar. A recurring theme in the film appears to be Dileep's character Sathyanathan's speech impediment which has been presented in a light-hearted manner. In fact, the trailer introduces the film as 'story of a man whose every dialogue is a slip of the tongue'.



The trailer starts off with a comic tone introducing Sathyanathan as a man stuck in a comedy of errors owing to his issues with speech. The film will evidently take a serious turn when Sathyanathan gets unassumingly caught up in illegal affairs. Besides Dileep, Neena Nandakumar and Anupam Kher, the film also stars Joju George, Sidhique, Anusree and Johny Antony among others.

Dileep and director Raffi's long-standing association



Dileep and Raffi have collaborated together quite a few times now. Some notable films from this actor-director duo include Punjabi House, Pandipada and Thenkashippatnam. Owing to the good professional rhythm the duo already share, one can expect the film to add to their strong body of work. Voice of Sathyanathan will be releasing on July 14.