Anupam Kher Shares Emotional Birthday Wish For Wife Kirron Kher

3 things you need to know:

Anupam Kher took to social media to share a series of pictures depicting Kirron's journey

In 2021, Anupam also shared the news of Kirron batling blood cancer

Kirron started her career as an actress in 1980s

Anupam Kher’s sums up his journey of 50 years with Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher took to social media to convey his heartfelt wishes to his beloved wife, Kirron Kher. He shared a series of pictures that beautifully depict the journey of Kirron's life. The first image portrays a young and radiant Kirron, while the second one features Anupam and Kirron alongside their son, Sikander Kher.

The third picture captures Kirron's passionate engagement in a game of badminton, reflecting her sporting spirit. The fourth image captures a heartwarming moment of Sikander embracing his mother, showcasing the strong bond between them. The final picture depicts Anupam proudly standing beside Kirron, both of them posing gracefully for the camera.

(Anupam Kher post for Kirron Kher on her 71st birthday | Image: Anupam Kher /Instagram )

Alongside the pictures, Anupam wrote a touching message for Kirron, expressing his love and admiration. He reminisced about their friendship during their theatre days, dating back almost fifty years. Anupam praised Kirron for her exceptional talents, including being a brilliant student, a national badminton player, an established theatre actress, and a larger-than-life personality.

Kirron Kher diagnosed with multiple myeloma

In April 2021, Anupam Kher shared with his friends and fans that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. Providing an update on her health, Anupam took to twitter and released a statement to address any potential rumours. He stated, "To prevent any misinformation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer."

He further added, "Currently, she is undergoing treatment, and we have complete faith that she will emerge from this experience even stronger.” Kirron's battle with this illness has been an inspiration to many, as she continues to exhibit strength and positivity."