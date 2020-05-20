Farhan Akhtar's Lowest Rating Movies On IMDb: 'Rock On 2', 'The Fakir Of Venice' & More

Farhan Akhar is one of the impeccable actors in Bollywood. He is known for his acting and singing skills. He has worked in various films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, The Sky Is Pink, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and more. There are also some films of the actor that failed to impress the audience. Take a look at some of the films of Farhan Akhtar that have the lowest rating on IMDb.

Farhan Akhtar's movies that have lowest rating on IMDb

Rock on 2

After the success of the first film, the makers of the movie decided to make Rock On 2. However, the sequel did not perform well at the box office. Rock On 2 is directed by Shujaat Saudagar and is rated 5 out 10 on IMDb. The cast of the film includes Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai and Shashank Arora.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's Projects Like 'Don', 'Fukrey' & More That Became A Franchise

Shaadi Ke Side Effects

The plot of the movie is about Siddharth and Trisha who are happily maried until Trisha gets pregnant and they find themselves struggling with the challenges of parenthood. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Siddharth Roy and Vidya Balan plays the role of Trisha Roy in the film. The movie released on February 28, 2014. The movie is rated at 5.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Here's the first look of 'Shaadi Ke Side Effects' ft. Vidya Balan and Farhan Akhtar ----> pic.twitter.com/53E9ssFjjb — ETC Bollywood (@ETCBollywood) March 1, 2013

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar Shares Unrecognisable Throwback Pic With Friend, Fans Say 'Chandler & Ross'

The Fakir of Venice

The Fakir of Venice has received a 5.1 rating on IMDb. The plot of the movie is about Adi, who is hired to find a fakir who can bury himself in the sand for an installation art project in Venice. The cast of the movie includes Farhan Akhtar, Annu Kapoor

and Kamal Sidhu. The role of Adi is played by Farhan Akhtar in the film. Anand Surapur's The Fakir of Venice did not perform well at the box office.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' And Other Films Based On Prisoners

Lucknow Central

The plot of the movie is about Kishen, who is a prisoner in Lucknow jail. He loves music and he forms a band in prison that goes on to become one of the popular music bands. The cast of the movie includes Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Virendra Saxena, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Inaamulhaq and Rajesh Sharma. The film is rated 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's 'Wazir' & Other Crime Thrillers Directed By Bejoy Nambiar; See List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.